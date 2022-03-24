American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 118,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,654 shares.The stock last traded at $232.36 and had previously closed at $234.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.