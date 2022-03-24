American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

