Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of AMED traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 3,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

