Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at MKM Partners

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMBC stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In other news, Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Trick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 222,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

