Amarillo National Bank Purchases 1,067 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

