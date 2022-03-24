Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.24

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 8207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

