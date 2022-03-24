Allworth Financial LP Takes $210,000 Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.68% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WINC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of analysts recently commented on WINC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

