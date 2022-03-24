Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,394 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

