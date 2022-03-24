Allworth Financial LP Has $388,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

CHD stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

