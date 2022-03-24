Allworth Financial LP Has $315,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.79 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

