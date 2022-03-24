Allworth Financial LP Buys 359 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.28 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.