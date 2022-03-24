Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,180 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.