Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $60.41 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.