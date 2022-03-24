Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

