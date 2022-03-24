Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.13. Allego shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 145,137 shares trading hands.

About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

