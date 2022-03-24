Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

TSE:AEM opened at C$78.67 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,662 shares of company stock worth $2,612,012.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

