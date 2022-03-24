Aeron Hits 24-Hour Volume of $58,209.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $8,787.47 and $58,209.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

