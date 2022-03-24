Aeon (AEON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,367.00

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $2,367.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.78 or 0.00458295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

