Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 12,646 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

