Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV stock opened at $197.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

