Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.