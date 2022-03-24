AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2,771.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

