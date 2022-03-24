AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

