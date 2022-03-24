AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $213.34 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.