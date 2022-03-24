AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,556,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $282.49 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.