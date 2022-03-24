AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $39.17.

