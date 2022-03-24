AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.