AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,068 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Inseego worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inseego by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inseego by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Inseego by 113,961.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Inseego stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

