AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

