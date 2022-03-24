AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,683,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

