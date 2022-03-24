AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

DNOV stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

