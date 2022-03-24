AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 406 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Open Text by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after buying an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.