AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

