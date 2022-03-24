Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 5,302,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,189,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.
Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)
