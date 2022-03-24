Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 5,302,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,189,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

