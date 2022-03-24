Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $607.17.

ADBE opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.59. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

