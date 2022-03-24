Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.53

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 25608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,713 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 653,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $3,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

