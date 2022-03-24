Adam M. Kriger Sells 99,076 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

