Adam L. Gray Buys 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,593,209.89.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray bought 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00.

NFI Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.38. 98,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,033. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.64. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.47 and a 12 month high of C$31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -257.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

