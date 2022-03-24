ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.20. Approximately 4,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

