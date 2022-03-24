Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 85,563 shares.

ACER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

