Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Absci by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Absci by 2,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Absci by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

