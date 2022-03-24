AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.09. 72,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,058,457. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

