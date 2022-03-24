AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

