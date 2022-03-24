AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

AIR opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

