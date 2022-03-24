$94.36 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post $94.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $392.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $394.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $421.25 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 299,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

