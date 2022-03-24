91,467 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of HON traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.69. 2,197,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

