$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $37.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.27.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.