850 Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $542.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

