$847.84 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $847.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $874.79 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

