$821.99 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post $821.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $807.38 million. Donaldson posted sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE DCI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 293,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.